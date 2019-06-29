Carlson received an invite to the 2019 All-Star Futures Game on Friday, Shaun O'Neill of MLB.com reports.

The promising outfielder is enjoying a solid season at Double-A Springfield, slashing .287/.367/.507 with 32 extra-base hits (15 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs) and 44 RBI. This is Carlson's first season at the Double-A level after splitting 2018 between Low-A Peoria and High-A Palm Beach, and both his current batting average and slugging percentage encouragingly qualify as career bests.

