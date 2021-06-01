Carlson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Monday.

Carlson's 392-foot shot in the sixth inning off Trevor Bauer with Tommy Edman aboard temporarily erased a 2-1 deficit for the Cardinals. The 22-year-old had gone 45 games (182 plate appearances) without a home run prior to leaving the yard in back-to-back contests Sunday and Monday, However, thanks to his consistently solid contributions in other offensive categories, Carlson is still rewarding fantasy managers with a .269 average and .357 on-base percentage, as well as 15 total extra-base hits (eight doubles, two triples, five homers).