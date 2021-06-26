Carlson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional RBI in Friday's loss to Pittsburgh.

Carlson knocked in a run with a fielder's choice in the second inning, then temporarily tied the score with a solo shot in the fourth frame. The long ball was his first since June 2, a span covering 19 games. Carlson has seven total homers and 29 RBI across 306 plate appearances this season.