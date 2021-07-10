Carlson went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and two runs in Friday's 10-5 loss to the Cubs.
Carlson has snapped out an 0-for-10 stretch with consecutive multi-hit games and is now hitting .246 with 10 runs in his last 15 contests. Friday was his first three-hit game since June 4, at which point he boasted a .283 average. Thus, while Carlson has certainly struggled offensively in the last month, his last couple games have suggested a potential turnaround heading into the second half of the season.
