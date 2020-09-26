Carlson went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, a walk and a run during a win over the Brewers in the second game of a doubleheader Friday.

The rookie continues to look like a completely different player in his latest big-league stint, with Friday's double marking his fourth extra-base hit of the last five games, a stretch during which he also has a pair of multi-hit efforts and seven RBI. Carlson is still slashing just .214/.268/.388 for the season, but his line since being called back from the alternate training site on Sept. 18 is an exponentially more impressive .345/.394/.759 over 10 games (33 plate appearances).