Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Carlson (ankle) is taking batting practice from both the left and right side of the plate and has resumed a running program, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The switch-hitting Carlson had previously been limited to batting only from the right side in recent days while he manages a left ankle sprain, but he no longer looks to be inhibited while performing full baseball activities. Carlson will likely increase the intensity of his running program over the next few days before potentially heading out on a minor-league rehab assignment later this week. Once he gets a few minor-league games under his belt and is cleared to return from the 10-day injured list, Carlson should settle back into a regular role in center field, which would likely result in Lars Nootbaar moving back to a corner outfield spot and one of Brendan Donovan and Alec Burleson losing out on a near-everyday gig.