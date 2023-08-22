Carlson (ankle/oblique) said Tuesday that he's hoping to play again this season, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carlson is working back from both a Grade 2 left oblique strain and a lingering left ankle injury, the latter of which could eventually require surgery. He'll receive an injection for the ankle this week and is aiming to pick up the intensity of his side work over the next 10 days. If he does return to the Cardinals' active roster before the end of the year, it probably won't be until at least mid-September.