Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Invited to major-league camp
Carlson received an invitation to big-league camp Friday.
Carlson is still just 21 years old, but he could be given legitimate consideration for an Opening Day roster spot. The Cardinals can certainly play service-time games with him, as he's only appeared in 18 games at the Triple-A level, but his .292/.372/.542 slash line at the two highest levels of the minors last season suggests he's very close to big-league ready.
