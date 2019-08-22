Carlson is hitting .552 (16-for-29) with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, six RBI, four walks and eight runs over his first seven games with Triple-A Memphis.

The highly promising 20-year-old has made a mockery of Triple-A pitching early, with his 3-for-4, two-RBI, two-run effort against Round Rock on Wednesday serving as his sixth consecutive multi-hit tally. Carlson was slashing a solid .281/.364/.518 with 21 homers and 59 RBI with Double-A Springfield before his promotion to the Redbirds, but early returns in Memphis seem to imply he could be even better at the level closest to the majors for the balance of the minor-league campaign.