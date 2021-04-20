Carlson went 1-for-3 with a triple and two runs in a win over the Nationals on Monday.

Carlson's first three-bagger of the season put him in position to eventually come home on Paul DeJong's fifth-inning grand slam. The 22-year-old appears to have made significant strides at the plate since his initial big-league cup of coffee last season, as he already matched his 2020 home-run tally (three) in 96 fewer plate appearances and now sports a .260/.377/.540 line that leaves last season's .200/.252/.364 slash across 119 PAs in the dust.