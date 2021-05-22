Carlson was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs for undisclosed reasons, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carlson was seen talking to team trainers before being removed from the lineup, though the topic of their conversations is not yet clear. Lane Thomas will start in right field in his place.
