Carlson went 1-for-3 with a walk, a three-run home run and two strikeouts in Thursday's win over the Reds.

Playing center field and batting seventh, Carlson cashed in on an early Eugenio Suarez fielding error with a three-run homer which clanged off the right-field foul pole. It was reminiscent of his uppercut homers from the spring. There would seem to be a lot of upside here although it's worth noting that Carlson has attempted only two stolen bases in 36 regular-season games to date at the highest level.