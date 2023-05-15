Carlson left Sunday's game against the Red Sox with an apparent injury, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson appeared to twist his ankle following a hit, and while he initially stayed in the contest he was unable to continue an inning later. Alec Burleson took over in left field with Brendan Donovan shifting to right and Lars Nootbar moving to center.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Diagnosed with ankle sprain•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Swats second homer•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Pops two-run homer•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Makes fifth straight start•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Out of lineup again Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Not in lineup Thursday•