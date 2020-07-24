The Cardinals optioned Carlson to their alternate training site Thursday, Andersen Pickard of MLBDailyDish.com reports.
Carlson is very likely to be placed on the active roster sometime after the first six days of the regular season, thereby granting the Cardinals another year of team control. The outfield prospect's eventual arrival will lead manager Mike Shildt with some tough roster decisions involving Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler, the projected starting outfield for St. Louis. Carlson has experience playing all three outfield spots during his time in the minors and is coming off an impressive 2019 campaign at the plate. The 21-year-old finished off last season with Triple-A Memphis and posted a .361/.418/.681 slash line with five home runs and nine RBI across 79 plate appearances.
