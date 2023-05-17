Carlson (ankle) is likely to be placed on the injured list, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Oscar Mercado has reportedly been promoted and Wednesday is the last day the Cardinals can fully backdate an IL stint for Carlson, so it's not difficult to connect the dots here. Carlson sprained his left ankle Sunday and while he's made improvement, giving him another week off might not be the worst thing. Lars Nootbaar will handle center field while Carlson is out, with Brendan Donovan, Juan Yepez, Alec Burleson and Tommy Edman manning the corners.