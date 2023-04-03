Carlson went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Sunday's 9-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Carlson was on the bench in the first two games of the season, appearing as a defensive replacement Saturday. He spelled Tyler O'Neill in center field for Sunday's contest. Carlson struggled to a .236/.316/.380 slash line over 128 games last season and failed to win a starting job in spring training, though he could command more playing time if he hits well or injuries pop up. For now, Carlson is set to occupy a utility outfielder role, though his ability to play all three outfield spots should afford him fairly regular looks.
