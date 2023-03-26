Manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Carlson is likely to begin the season working as a utility outfielder and bench piece, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
It appears the 24-year-old will be the odd man out to open the season with prospect Jordan Walker making St. Louis' Opening Day roster. Carlson should still see a fair amount of action between the three outfield spots and designated hitter, but it seems Walker, Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar will begin the campaign as the primary outfield options.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Back in lineup•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Could return to field this week•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: No throwing until Monday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Put on 12 pounds of muscle•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: On bench Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Recaptures regular role•