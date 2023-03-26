Manager Oliver Marmol said Sunday that Carlson is likely to begin the season working as a utility outfielder and bench piece, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

It appears the 24-year-old will be the odd man out to open the season with prospect Jordan Walker making St. Louis' Opening Day roster. Carlson should still see a fair amount of action between the three outfield spots and designated hitter, but it seems Walker, Tyler O'Neill and Lars Nootbaar will begin the campaign as the primary outfield options.