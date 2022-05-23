Cardinals president of baseball operations said Carlson, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, was diagnosed with a Grade 1 to 2 left hamstring tear after undergoing an MRI, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

St. Louis isn't providing a timeline for Carlson's return, but he could still be in line to miss more than the minimum 10 days even if his strained hamstring veers closer to Grade 1 than Grade 2 in terms of severity. The Cardinals are deploying Corey Dickerson and Brendan Donovan as their starting corner outfielders in Monday's game against the Blue Jays, and the two should be in store for everyday roles against right-handed pitching while both Carlson and Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) are on the shelf.