Carlson (thumb) took swings Tuesday and could begin a minor-league rehab assignment as early as Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The 23-year-old landed on the 10-day IL last week with a sprained left thumb, but his quick return to baseball activities could mean his absence is brief. Carlson faded into a reserve role in the outfield during the second half of August and is likely to reclaim those duties once healthy.