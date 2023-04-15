Carlson is not in the lineup Saturday versus the Pirates.
Tyler O'Neill is also absent as Lars Nootbaar (thumb) makes his return from the IL and gets the start in center field. It's a tricky playing time mix at the moment for Cardinals manager Oli Marmol.
