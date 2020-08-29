Carlson isn't in Saturday's lineup against Cleveland, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carlson's six-game hitting streak came to an end Friday, and he'll take a seat for Saturday's contest. Dexter Fowler will shift to right field with Tyler O'Neill starting in left field.
