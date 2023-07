Carlson isn't in the Cardinals' lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carlson went 0-for-3 with a run scored during the first game Saturday and will catch a breather during the nightcap. Alec Burleson, Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker will man St. Louis' outfield from left to right while Carlson sits.