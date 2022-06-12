Carlson will sit Sunday against Cincinnati, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Carlson started the first two games after his return from a hamstring injury Friday, going 2-for-6 with a walk. He won't be asked to play three days in a row just yet, as Brendan Donovan takes over in right field.
