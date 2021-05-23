Carlson (back) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Carlson was a late scratch from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 2-1 win due to a tight back, and the young outfielder is apparently still hurting one day later. According to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat, manager Mike Shildt said that Carlson required additional treatment Sunday, but the Cardinals are hopeful the 22-year-old will be available for the series finale in a pinch-hitting capacity. Lane Thomas will pick up the start in right field in Carlson's stead.