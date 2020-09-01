site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-dylan-carlson-not-starting-tuesday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Not starting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Carlson isn't in Tuesday's lineup against the Reds.
Carlson went 1-for-12 with two RBI and four strikeouts over the past four games, and he'll take a breather Tuesday. Lane Thomas will start in center field.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read