Carlson was added to the Cardinals' 28-man roster Saturday and will start in Game 1 of the team's doubleheader against the White Sox.
The move was widely anticipated as the Cardinals' elite prospect should see playing time while several players recover from COVID-19. Carlson has played all three outfield spots but will start in left field for the first game of Saturday's twin bill.
