Carlson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in a win over the Marlins on Monday.

Carlson has now reached safely in four straight games following a brief 1-for-17 slump that encompassed the four preceding contests. The 22-year-old outfielder has pushed his on-base percentage to an impressive .347 as a result of his current productive stretch, and he's laced five of his 12 hits in June for extra bases.