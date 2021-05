Carlson went 2-for-3 with a walk in a win over the Rockies on Sunday.

On a quiet afternoon for offense on either side, Carlson contributed one of two multi-hit efforts for the Cardinals. The 22-year-old is clicking at the plate, having generated three straight two-hit tallies and sporting a .476 average with three RBI, two walks, a hit by pitch and five runs across what is now a seven-game hitting streak.