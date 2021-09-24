site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-dylan-carlson-on-bench-for-game-2 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: On bench for Game 2
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Carlson isn't starting the second game of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Carlson will get a breather after he went 0-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in the first game of the twin bill. Lars Nootbaar will take over in right field and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read