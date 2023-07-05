Carlson is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Marlins.
Jordan Walker, Tommy Edman and Lars Nootbaar will start across the outfield with right-hander Bryan Hoeing on the bump for Miami. The switch-hitting Carlson has slashed just .226/.298/.373 versus righties this year.
