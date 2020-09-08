Carlson was optioned to the Cardinals' alternate training site Tuesday.
The highly-touted rookie simply hasn't been remotely productive in his first 23 big-league games, hitting just .162/.215/.243. His .220 BABIP suggests he's gotten a bit unlucky, but he's also striking out 29.1 percent of the time and simply isn't hitting the ball hard, as Statcast gives him an expected batting average of just .216. It remains to be seen whether or not he'll have another chance on the big-league roster down the stretch. Carlos Martinez returned from the COVID-19 injured list in a corresponding move.
