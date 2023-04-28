Carlson is absent from the starting lineup Friday versus the Dodgers.
Tyler O'Neill is in left field, Lars Nootbaar is in center and Alec Burleson will cover right in the Cardinals' series opener against the Dodgers and right-hander Dustin May. Carlson has started just one of the Cardinals' last six games and seems to be stuck in a fourth-outfielder role even after Jordan Walker's demotion to Triple-A.
