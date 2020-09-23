Carlson went 3-for-4 with a two-RBI double and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Royals.

Carlson also tripled and singled in the contest, but he flew out in the eighth inning in his one chance to complete the cycle. The outfielder's biggest contribution was a two-RBI double in the second inning, and he came around to score on Kolten Wong's single. In the sixth, Carlson got aboard with a single and later scored on a Tommy Edman sacrifice fly. In 29 games, the 21-year-old Carlson is slashing .196/.235/.337 with two homers, 11 RBI, nine runs scored and a stolen base.