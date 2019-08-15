Carlson was promoted from Double-A Springfield to Triple-A Memphis on Thursday, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.

The promotion is well deserved, as the 20-year-old prospect looked more than comfortable in his first Double-A stint, posting a .281/.364/.518 slash line with 18 steals and a league-leading 21 home runs in 108 games for Springfield. Carlson should finish out the year at Memphis.

