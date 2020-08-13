Carlson is likely to be added to the major-league roster once the Cardinals receive clearance to resume their season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

St. Louis hasn't played a game since July 29 due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak and doesn't have a set date for a return to game action, but outfield depth will likely be required with Lane Thomas and Austin Dean both reporting positive test results. The starting outfield of Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler haven't tested positive and should be available upon the return to play, but it remains a prime opportunity for Carlson to receive the big-league promotion and potentially a chance to secure his longer-term place on the roster.