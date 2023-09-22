Carlson (ankle) was transferred Friday from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day injured list.
This is just a procedural move, as Carlson had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery Wednesday to repair his troublesome left ankle. The 24-year-old outfielder is expected to be ready for the start of spring training next February.
