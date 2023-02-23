Carlson said Wednesday that he put on 12 pounds of muscle over the winter, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carlson reported to Cardinals camp in Florida at 205 pounds, and he said he was able to bulk up via intensive weight room workouts and a 4,500-calorie diet. This is going to be a prove-it type of season in many ways for the 24-year-old former top prospect, who struggled to a .236/.316/.380 batting line with eight home runs and five stolen bases over 128 regular-season games in 2022. He's trying to fend off teammate Tyler O'Neill for the starting center field job in St. Louis.