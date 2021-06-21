Carlson went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs in a win over Atlanta in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

The outfielder cooled off in Game 2 of the twin bill by going 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, but his production in the matinee garnered Carlson his third multi-hit effort in seven games. The most impressive aspect of the 22-year-old's season slash line is his on-base percentage, which sits at .351 thanks in part to a career-high 10.4 percent walk rate and elevated .339 BABIP.