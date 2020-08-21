Carlson is out of the lineup Friday against the Reds, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carlson played every inning of the Cardinals' nine games over the past six days, so it's a well-earned day off for the rookie despite his slow start (4-for-31 with nine strikeouts) at the plate. Tyler O'Neill, Harrison Bader and Dexter Fowler will start in the outfield from left to right Friday.