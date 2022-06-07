Carlson (hamstring) had his rehab assignment transferred to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson played in three games at Double-A Springfield over the weekend and went 0-for-7 with a walk and a strikeout. It's possible that the 23-year-old rejoins the Cardinals during their current road trip in Tampa Bay, but he'll require at least one rehab game with the Triple-A club prior to returning from the injured list.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: To be evaluated after Sunday's game•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Could return next weekend•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Slated to begin rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Workout goes well•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Runs on field•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Could return in two weeks•