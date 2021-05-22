Carlson went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a loss to the Cubs on Friday.

The talented outfielder has a trio of multi-hit efforts in his last four games, bouncing back in fine fashion from a brief multi-game skid. Carlson now boasts a .291 average and sensational .382 on-base percentage, the latter figure partly a byproduct of a robust 11.2 percent walk rate.