Carlson (neck) remains out of the lineup Thursday against the Pirates.
Carlson hasn't appeared in a game since feeling a pinch in his neck while making a sliding catch Monday in Colorado, though he is expected to avoid the injured list. Tyler O'Neill will again start in center field and bat seventh Thursday versus the Pirates and right-hander Vince Velasquez.
