Carlson went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI and three runs scored in Monday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

Carlson has started just two of the four games coming out of the All-Star break. Manager Oliver Marmol told reporters Carlson will be the fourth outfielder when Tyler O'Neill (back) returns, per John Denton of MLB.com. Carlson has maintained strong defense, but he's hitting just .243 on the season, including .214 over 28 at-bats in July. The switch hitter has added a .726 OPS, five home runs, three stolen bases, 21 RBI and 24 runs scored across 203 plate appearances this season.