Carlson was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Mets due to a left elbow contusion, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

Carlson took pitches to his left elbow and right shin during Friday's contest, and the damage to his elbow was apparently severe enough to keep him out of the lineup for a day. He'll be replaced in right field by Brendan Donovan, moving Nolan Gorman to second base and allowing Alec Burleson to step in as St. Louis' designated hitter Saturday. Carlson should be considered day-to-day going forward.