Carlson was scratched from the lineup ahead of Sunday's game against the Phillies due to unspecified minor tightness, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The specifics of Carlson's injury aren't quite clear, but the Cardinals apparently don't view it as anything that will keep him out for more than a day or two. Lars Nootbaar will step in as the Cardinals' center fielder in place of Carlson, who has gone 7-for-33 (.212 average) with a home run and two RBI through his first nine games of July.