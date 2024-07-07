Carlson will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Nationals.

The switch-hitting Carlson will make his fourth consecutive start, with all coming against left-handed pitching. Carlson hasn't started against a right-handed pitcher since June 24 and still looks to be stuck in a short-side platoon role. He heads into Sunday's game with a .198/.273/.245 slash line and a 24 percent strikeout rate over 121 plate appearances on the season.