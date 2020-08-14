Carlson will be on the Cardinals' 28-man roster when they receive clearance to resume their season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

St. Louis hasn't played a game since July 29 due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak, but the club is hoping to resume play Saturday against the White Sox. It was previously reported that Carlson was likely to be called up with outfielders Lane Thomas and Austin Dean both having tested positive for the virus, and now it's been confirmed the 21-year-old will officially join the club when the team is cleared to resume the season.