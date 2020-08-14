Carlson will be on the Cardinals' 28-man roster when they receive clearance to resume their season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

St. Louis hasn't played a game since July 29 due to the team's COVID-19 outbreak, but the club is hoping to resume play Saturday against the White Sox. It was previously reported that Carlson was likely to be called-up with outfielders Lane Thomas and Austin Dean both having tested positive for the virus, and now the 21-year-old will officially join the club when the team does indeed get cleared to resume their season.