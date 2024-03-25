Carlson is projected to be the Cardinals' Opening Day center fielder, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Carlson hit .271 with three home runs and 13 RBI over 17 contests in Grapefruit League play. That proved to be just enough to fend off a fierce challenge from Victor Scott, who will begin the season in the minors. Carlson's time as the primary center fielder could be temporary -- he'll be there while Tommy Edman (wrist) begins the season on the injured list after some setbacks in his recovery from surgery.