Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said that Carlson (shoulder) will play nine innings in the field for Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carlson has started as the designated hitter in two of his last three games with Memphis, though he did start in center field Wednesday. He'll reprise that role Friday against Triple-A Charlotte and will attempt to stay in the outfield for the entire game. In his last outing with Memphis on Thursday, Carlson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run.